Gas Prices Rise 12.7 Cents Across Tennessee

Posted Monday, March 31, 2025 9:23 am

Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 12.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.78/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 2.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 32.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.558 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tennessee was priced at $2.47/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.64/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.47/g while the highest was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.64/g.



The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today. The national average is up 2.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 39.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.



Historical gasoline prices in Tennessee and the national average going back ten years:

March 31, 2024: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

March 31, 2023: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

March 31, 2022: $3.99/g (U.S. Average: $4.22/g)

March 31, 2021: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

March 31, 2020: $1.71/g (U.S. Average: $1.95/g)

March 31, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

March 31, 2018: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

March 31, 2017: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

March 31, 2016: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

March 31, 2015: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)



Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Chattanooga- $2.71/g, up 17.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.53/g.

Nashville- $2.86/g, up 17.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.68/g.

Huntsville- $2.74/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73/g.



"We've seen the national average inch up for the second straight week, but with renewed refinery issues on the West Coast, gas prices there are likely to jump 10-35 cents per gallon over the next couple weeks. Meanwhile, motorists in the Northeast should consider filling up soon, as the final step in the transition to summer gasoline is just a couple of weeks away— and with it, a likely increase in prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "As we head into April, Americans should expect gas prices to rise, with a peak that could occur in mid-to-late April. While average prices remain well below last year's levels, we’ll likely begin to catch up, with prices expected to increase in most— if not all—states over the next few weeks. Continued uncertainty around whether tariffs will be implemented on April 2 could also impact pump prices, setting the stage for a volatile period for American drivers."



GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.