Gas Prices Fall 4.1 Cents Across Tennessee

Posted Monday, April 21, 2025 12:17 pm

Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.65/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 2.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 56.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.519 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tennessee was priced at $2.22/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.11/g, a difference of $2.89/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.22/g while the highest was $5.11/g, a difference of $2.89/g.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.10/g today. The national average is down 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 54.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.



Historical gasoline prices in Tennessee and the national average going back ten years:

April 21, 2024: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

April 21, 2023: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

April 21, 2022: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $4.11/g)

April 21, 2021: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 21, 2020: $1.54/g (U.S. Average: $1.78/g)

April 21, 2019: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

April 21, 2018: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

April 21, 2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

April 21, 2016: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

April 21, 2015: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)



Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Chattanooga- $2.53/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.56/g.

Nashville- $2.68/g, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.72/g.

Huntsville- $2.73/g, down 5.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.78/g.



"The national average has seen its second straight weekly decline, with gas prices falling in over 40 states. However, some states have seen increases due to localized price cycling," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With oil prices rallying over the past week, we may start to see the downward trend in gas prices begin to stall. So far, 2025 has been relatively calm at the pump for most Americans, thanks in part to OPEC’s ongoing restoration of oil production and continued uncertainty surrounding tariff policy and its potential impact on the global economy. Regardless, Americans are currently spending over $200 million less per day on gasoline compared to this time last year."



