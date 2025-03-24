Gas Prices Fall 2.2 Cents Across Tennessee

Posted Monday, March 24, 2025 12:39 pm

Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.66/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 8.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 51.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.549 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tennessee was priced at $2.36/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.75/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.36/g while the highest was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.75/g.



The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g today. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 42.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.



Historical gasoline prices in Tennessee and the national average going back ten years:

March 24, 2024: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

March 24, 2023: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

March 24, 2022: $4.02/g (U.S. Average: $4.24/g)

March 24, 2021: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 24, 2020: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

March 24, 2019: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

March 24, 2018: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

March 24, 2017: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 24, 2016: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

March 24, 2015: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)



Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Chattanooga- $2.53/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.56/g.

Nashville- $2.68/g, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.75/g.

Huntsville- $2.73/g, up 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.71/g.



"For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen, driven by the final step in the transition to summer gasoline across wide portions of the country," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "This increase has nothing to do with politics or tariffs— which remain paused for now— but is instead the result of seasonality, and is something that happens almost every year. Concerns over refinery maintenance have been muted so far this year, largely due to broader concerns about the U.S. economy, and demand remains soft. However, for those in the Northeastern U.S. who have enjoyed relatively low gas prices compared to the national average, the final step in the transition to summer gasoline is still a few weeks away. Once it occurs, they too will likely see prices rise. For areas that have already completed the switch, ongoing economic uncertainty will likely prevent further major increases— for now."



GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.