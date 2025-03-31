Forever Motown: So Good for the Soul Set to Bring Classic Hits To The Dixie on April 19

Posted Monday, March 31, 2025 9:16 am

Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with iconic Motown hits when Forever Motown: So Good for the Soul takes the stage at The Dixie on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 7:30 PM. This high-energy tribute concert celebrates the timeless sounds of Motown, delivering an exhilarating journey through the music of legendary artists such as The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, and more.

Audiences will experience a nostalgic evening, reliving the soulful melodies that defined an era. Featuring a talented cast of performers, Forever Motown: So Good for the Soul brings the vibrant spirit of Motown to life with a show that is as heartwarming as it is electrifying. The performance will showcase some of the greatest hits from the genre, ensuring an engaging and uplifting experience for music lovers of all ages.

Tickets for this one-night-only event are on sale now at DixiePAC.net and through The Dixie’s Box Office, M-F, 10-4p, in person or by phone at 731.986.2100. This event is brought to you by Premier Realty Group (Presenting) and JJ 97.7 + WTPR (Media), along with support from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

Don't miss your chance to enjoy a soul-soothing celebration of Motown music, complete with powerful vocals, energetic choreography, and a top-tier live band. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the genre, Forever Motown guarantees an evening full of feel-good music and memories that will last a lifetime.