Posted Friday, April 4, 2025 11:26 am

The American Counseling Association recognizes April as Counseling Awareness Month, a time to honor counseling and celebrate the professionals who dedicate themselves to improving their clients’ well-being. Asking for help can be difficult, but refusing it can be fatal. This month, acknowledge the value of counseling, consider whether it is right for you, and express gratitude to counselors for their dedication and support.

The American Counseling Association (ACA) defines counseling as a professional relationship that helps individuals achieve mental, educational, career and wellness goals. Despite its benefits, stigma and stereotypes, such as the belief that counseling is only for the weak or mentally unstable, can prevent individuals from reaching out for help. Other factors, including gender, age, and location, also influence the likelihood of pursuing counseling. Men are less likely to ask for help than women. Both younger and older adults tend to avoid mental health care, and those living in rural areas are less likely to access support compared to those in urban areas.

Knowing when to pursue professional help can be difficult. Everyday stressors like finances, unemployment, and unwelcome news or social media can increase the risk of suicide. Studies show that those who did not receive mental health care experienced a stressor before their death by suicide. This is why deciding to meet with a counselor to talk, work through challenges, and reset your mindset can make a world of difference. You are never alone, support is always available, and you deserve a healthy, happy life.

Tennessee Won’t Be Silent is an awareness campaign by The Jason Foundation aimed at addressing the “silent epidemic” of youth suicide. It encourages open conversation by educating people on the warning signs of suicide and urging them to share this vital information. Visit www.tnwontbesilent.com to learn how you can help raise awareness of youth suicide prevention. The website offers ideas for organizing an awareness campaign at your school, business, church, or other organization. Downloadable materials and a Mental Health and Crisis Resources Guide are available at www.tnwontbesilent.com.