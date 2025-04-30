Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Clifton Awarded $15.9 Million Loan for Water Infrastructure Improvements

Posted 4/30/25

Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Commissioner David Salyers have announced a $15,903,809 loan for the City of Clifton to improve its water infrastructure.

