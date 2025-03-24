Celebrate People with Down syndrome at the 2025 i Have a Voice Gala and Auction with GiGi's Playhouse of Nashville

Posted Monday, March 24, 2025 1:06 am

Join GiGi’s Playhouse Nashville on March 29th at the beautiful Country Music Hall of Fame for the 2025 i Have A Voice Gala to raise funds that power programming that benefits people with Down syndrome of all ages, at no cost to them or their families.



Attendees at this year’s “Blue Jeans and Ball Gowns” themed event will be able to enjoy entertainment by award-winning singers and songwriters Attendees at this year’s “Blue Jeans and Ball Gowns” themed event will be able to enjoy entertainment by award-winning singers and songwriters Liz Rose Phil Barton , Dana Perdue, and Johnathan Smith , who have individually collaborated with talented musicians like Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Zach Williams, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and many more.

Gala guests will enjoy a cocktail hour, live and silent auction, curated dinner offerings, and even an appearance by Elvis- Aaron Tornquist, an adult with Down syndrome.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live auction that features unique experiences and items that include an autographed guitar signed by Tim McGraw, international excursions to Mexico or South Africa's Waterberg region, a four-night stay at Telluride Ski Resort , an exclusive 10 person bourbon tasting at the private home of Brindiamo Group founder Jeff Hopmayer , rare limited edition scotch, and more!

Whether you don your blue suede shoes or prefer cowboy boots, your support of the Gala will help fund GiGi’s Playhouse of Nashville and its 501(c)3 mission and operations that serve people with Down syndrome across Tennessee.

Help amplify the voices of the Down syndrome community in Tennessee by becoming a corporate sponsor, hosting a table, donating auction items, or purchasing a ticket to attend by clicking here

The sole GiGi's Playhouse in Tennessee is funded by the generous support of donors who help participants of all ages access 100% free educational, therapeutic-based, and career development programming to enrich their education, develop their careers, and connect families.

“Our staff and volunteers are looking forward to celebrating our wonderful participants alongside our sponsors and guests. Our mission wouldn’t be possible without the generous donations of time and resources from people and partner organizations across Tennessee,” said Emily Whitson, president of GiGi’s Playhouse of Nashville.

As a premiere Down syndrome achievement center for both families and participants in Tennessee, GiGi’s Playhouse of Nashville relies on donations to fund operations and programming that help enrich the lives of people with Down syndrome of all ages and socio-economic resource levels.

While other facilities may offer resources to this amazing community, GiGi’s mission of educating, inspiring, and believing focuses on ensuring that participants and their families have access to programming and tools without financial burdens or limitations- offering access to everything at no cost to participants.

"My favorite thing about GiGi’s Playhouse is spending time with friends, volunteers, and staff. GiGi’s Playhouse helps me with new skills like how to be a good volunteer and social skills. At GiGi's, I feel awesome,” said Sam, an adult program participant.

For those who are unable to attend the gala in-person, GiGi's will be offering access to their online silent auction to the members of the general public starting Monday, March 24th.

GiGi’s Playhouse Inc. is a nationally recognized organization, but each location/branch is independently funded by its own individual fundraising efforts. Click here to learn more about the specific programming and work GiGi’s Playhouse of Nashville is doing daily to enrich communities across Tennessee.