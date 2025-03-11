BRReview Public Notices 3-12-25

Posted Tuesday, March 11, 2025 10:31 am

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DELINQUENT TAX SUIT

2023 TAXES ONLY

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated January 8, 2024, executed by Charles Brandon Horner to Anthony R. Steele of Knox County, Tennessee, Trustee, and recorded in Book 149 , Page 764 in the Register's Office for Perry County , Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., and the entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated January 15, 2025, recorded in Book 153 , Page 524 , in the above mentioned Register's Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 1:00 pm at the North door of the Perry County Courthouse located in Linden, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Lying and being situated in the 1st Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lying and being in the 1st Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, being Lot 14 of the Cypress Cove Subdivision, as shown on the plat of record in Plat Book C, Page 33 (Plat Book C, Page 33) in the Register’s Office of Perry County, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description.

Together with that certain 2019 SOER Model 41S manufactured home (Serial No.: RUS076485AL).

DEED REFERENCE:

Being the same property conveyed to Charle Brandon Horner, by Warranty Deed of Kimberly A. Barkman dated January 8, 2024 and recorded in Deed Book D43, Page 895, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Subject to any and all existing ROW easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in said Register’s Office.

This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 149 , Page 764 , said Register’s Office.

TAX MAP-PARCEL NO.: 087A-A-016.01

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 25 Marble Lane, Linden, TN 37096, as shown on the tax maps for the Assessor of Property for Perry County, TN.

This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal, and any and all prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.

The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold “AS IS” and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease. The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

The substitute trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. § 35-5-117 have been met.

Pursuant to T.C.A. § 47-9-604, this sale may also include the manufactured home described as one (1) 2019 SOER Model 41S manufactured home (Serial No.: RUS076485AL).

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust.

Terms of sale: Cash

Substitute Trustee: David G. Mangum

Substitute Trustee

2303 8th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37204

(615) 255-8690

File #76319

B 3/19

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DELINQUENT TAX SUIT

2023 TAXES ONLY

NOTICE OF INTENT OT FILE

Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 67-5-2401, requires the Town of Linden to insert in one or more newspapers of the county the following notice.

You are advised that after March 31, 2025, additional penalties and cost will be imposed in consequence of suits to be filed for enforcement of the lien for taxes against land and real or personal property. Until the filing of such suits, taxes may be paid at the Town of Linden, City Hall.

Kristy Tucker, City Recorder

B 3/12

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------