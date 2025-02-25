BRReview Public Notices 2-26-25

Posted Tuesday, February 25, 2025 10:14 am

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Matter of the Estate of MARCUS HAROLD SAVAGE, deceased.

Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of FEBRUARY 2025, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the Estate of MARCUS HAROLD SAVAGE, who died SEPTEMBER 10th, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 7h day of FEBRUARY, 2025.

John H. Carroll, Administrator

Estate of Marcus Harold Savage

Charlene Duplessis,

Perry County Clerk & Master

PD 2/26

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Matter of the Estate of WILLIAM JOSEPH ROE, deceased.

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of FEBRUARY 2025, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the Estate of WILLIAM JOSEPH ROE, who died DECEMBER 15th, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 14h day of FEBRUARY, 2025.

John H. Carroll, 33141

Attorney for Administrator | PO Box 45, Linden, TN. 37096

931-589-2167

Steven Patrick Roe II

Administrator Cum Testamento Annexo

Charlene Duplessis,

Perry County Clerk & Master

PD 2/26

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Matter of the Estate of ALGIE MARION BEASLEY, deceased.

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of FEBRUARY 2025, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the Estate of ALGIE MARION BEASLEY, who died OCTOBER 24th, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 14h day of FEBRUARY, 2025.

Barbara Heady, Executrix

Katerina V. Moore, Attorney for Estate

98 East Main Street | PO Box 583 Charlene Duplessis,

Linden, TN. 37096 Perry County Clerk & Master

PD 2/26

-----------------------------------------------------------------------NOTICE OF GRAND JURY MEETING

“It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-104. The foreperson of this county is presently: Lloyd (Sam) Warf, 208 Lloyds Lane, Linden, Tennessee 37096.

“The Grand Jury will meet at the Perry County Courtroom on the following dates:

Monday, March 3rd, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. in the Perry County Court room.

You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you may make under oath to the grand jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point of question.”

This the 13th day of January 2025

Joy Breeding, Circuit Court Clerk

Perry County, Tennessee

B 2/26

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DELINQUENT TAX SUIT

2023 TAXES ONLY

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

Tennessee Code Annotated, section 67-5-2401, requires the City of Lobelville to insert in one or more newspapers of the county the following notice.

You are advised that after March 31st, 2025, additional penalties and costs will be imposed in consequence of suits to be filed for enforcement of the lien for taxes against land and real or personal property. Until the filing of such suits, taxes may be paid at the City of Lobelville office.

Cristal Odom, City Recorder

B 3/5