BRReview Public Notices 2-19-25

Posted Tuesday, February 18, 2025 11:10 am

Legal Notices can be viewed at our website: www.buffaloriverreview.com under the Public Notices tab. TPA newspapers posting legal notices online may be found by visiting: www.tnpublicnotice.com (a division of tnpress.com)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, April L. Blakely, by a Deed of Trust dated the August 28, 2020, of record in Book 134, Page 308, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, conveyed to John H. Carroll, as Trustee, the hereinafter described property to secure the payment of a Promissory Note payable to Richard T. Warren; and

Whereas, the owners and holders of said Note have demanded that the real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said Note and Deed of Trust.

Whereas, Ricky L. Wood has been appointed as Substitute Trustee by document of record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, recorded in Book 153, Page 268, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Now, therefore, notice hereby given that I, Ricky L. Wood, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me, in said Deed of Trust will on the 5th day of March, 2025 at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at the North door of the Perry County Courthouse, Linden, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Perry County, Tennessee, described as follows:

MAP 002 PARCEL 096.00

All of Lot 74, Cuba Landing Estates, Plat Book C, Page 111, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, which is incorporated herein by reference for a more complete description.

The positions of corners and directions of lines are referenced to the Tennessee Land Grid Coordinate System.

Subject to reservations and restrictions of record.

This being the same property conveyed to April L. Blakley by Installment Deed from Richard T. Warren, recorded in Book D33, Page 153, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Property is subject to all county taxes.

Said sale may be adjourned to another time or may be postponed to another date by public announcement at the appointed time of sale without re-advertisement.

Said sale will be for cash. Title to the property is believed to be good but I will sell as Trustee only.

Dated at Parsons, Tennessee, on this the 29th day of January, 2025.

Ricky L. Wood, Substitute Trustee

Post Office Box 636 | Parsons, Tennessee 38363

Wood Law Offices, P.C.

Ricky L. Wood, Attorney

Post Office Box 636

Parsons, Tennessee 38363

B 2/19

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Matter of the Estate of MARCUS HAROLD SAVAGE, deceased.

Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of FEBRUARY 2025, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the Estate of MARCUS HAROLD SAVAGE, who died SEPTEMBER 10th, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 7h day of FEBRUARY, 2025.

John H. Carroll, Administrator

Estate of Marcus Harold Savage

Charlene Duplessis,

Perry County Clerk & Master

PD 2/26

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Matter of the Estate of WILLIAM JOSEPH ROE, deceased.

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of FEBRUARY 2025, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the Estate of WILLIAM JOSEPH ROE, who died DECEMBER 15th, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 14h day of FEBRUARY, 2025.

John H. Carroll, 33141

Attorney for Administrator | PO Box 45, Linden, TN. 37096

931-589-2167

Steven Patrick Roe II

Administrator Cum Testamento Annexo

Charlene Duplessis,

Perry County Clerk & Master

PD 2/26

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Matter of the Estate of ALGIE MARION BEASLEY, deceased.

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of FEBRUARY 2025, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the Estate of ALGIE MARION BEASLEY, who died OCTOBER 24th, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 14h day of FEBRUARY, 2025.

Barbara Heady, Executrix

Katerina V. Moore, Attorney for Estate

98 East Main Street | PO Box 583 Charlene Duplessis,

Linden, TN. 37096 Perry County Clerk & Master

PD 2/26

------------------------------------------------------