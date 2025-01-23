Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Log in Subscribe

Bill Proposes Renaming Nashville's Airport to Trump International Airport

Shannon Taylor Editor
Posted 1/23/25

A Tennessee bill advancing through the legislative session this year is seeking to rename Nashville Internation Airport to Trump International Airport.

The bill, HB217, was filed by Tennessee …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Congress Bills Aim to Abolish, Amend National Voter …

Congress Bills Aim to Abolish ATF, NFA

Congress Bill Aims to Repeal OSHA Act of 1970

TN Gas Prices Fall Four Cents

© Copyright 2025 Buffalo River Review
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions