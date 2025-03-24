America's Nuclear Renaissance: How the TVA Can Lead Our Energy Future

Posted Monday, March 24, 2025 12:10 pm

You may have heard of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), our nation’s largest public utility and source of cheap, clean, and reliable electricity for 10 million people. You may even know that its Board of Directors is appointed by the President of the United States and confirmed by the United States Senate, making it directly accountable to the American people.



But one thing you might not know: the TVA is facing a historic moment that could decide our nation’s energy security for decades to come.

With the right courageous leadership, TVA could lead the way in our nation’s nuclear energy revival, empower us to dominate the 21st century’s global technology competition, and cement President Trump’s legacy as “America’s Nuclear President.”

President Trump’s Energy Secretary, Chris Wright, has charted the course. “The long-awaited American nuclear renaissance must launch during President Trump’s administration,” he declared in a February order. “As global energy demand continues to grow, America must lead the commercialization of affordable and abundant nuclear energy.”

Wright is right. The 21st century will be America’s next Golden Age only if we can supply the vast amounts of power required to run artificial intelligence, quantum computers, and advanced manufacturing. Nuclear energy is the only viable solution, but the industry has been stagnant for decades. We’ve lacked national ambition.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party has been ramping up its nuclear industry, announcing plans last year to build 11 new nuclear reactors to power its economy. As we face this global competition, TVA could be to the nuclear race what NASA was to the space race.

How? TVA holds the nation’s only early site permit for a next-generation small modular reactor, known as SMR. SMR is the new nuclear technology that has the best chance of being deployed in the United States within the next decade.

The beauty of SMR technology is its simplicity. It’s just a smaller version of the nuclear technology that powers much of America today, with the benefit of being safer, more replicable, and more efficient. It’s not a science project, it’s a proven commodity.

Yet, having the ticket to build the first made-in-America SMR won’t take TVA very far if the status quo of a hidebound bureaucracy gets in the way. As it stands now, TVA and its leadership can’t carry the weight of this moment.

The presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed, TVA Board of Directors lacks the talent, experience, and gravitas to meet a challenge that clearly requires visionary industrial leaders. The group looks more like a collection of political operatives than visionary industrial leaders.

The current TVA board focused on the diversity of its executives ahead of job creation for hungry workers in the region it is supposed to serve. It has fallen victim to paralysis by analysis, encumbering TVA’s SMR project with studies and hurdles that will bog it down.

Absent world-class vision, fiduciary competence, and the courage to effectively balance risks and rewards, TVA’s board has allowed the nation’s largest public utility’s role in leading America’s “Nuclear Renaissance” atrophy. And when TVA’s current CEO announced his retirement in February, the board quickly hired a tiny headhunter firm with an apparent aim to ensure TVA’s next CEO would be hired from within. While maintaining the status quo, an “inside job” forgoes the chance to recruit a top-quality leader from the outside.

What’s required at this moment is clear. President Trump and Secretary Wright must apply their best-in-class leadership to rescue TVA from itself. An interim CEO trusted by the president must be appointed to clean up this mess and lay the groundwork for a new, long-term leader. United States senators who have an interest in the future of TVA—and all of them should—must demand strong, competent, visionary board leadership—a departure from its current culture of patronage. Once TVA’s leadership is on a steady course, the interim CEO must:

Immediately file an SMR construction application with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Seek funding from the Department of Energy Generation III+ Small Modular Reactor Program.

Stop analysis paralysis from getting in the way of producing a first-in-class SMR.

Articulate a plan, and the resources necessary, for the nation’s largest public utility to command a lead in the provision of energy for the country’s technological innovations that will ensure American leadership throughout this century and beyond.

If we, as a nation, fail to meet this moment, American leadership in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced manufacturing, and the ability to win conventional wars will be put at risk. If we choose to lead, a Golden Age lies ahead.

We won’t be satisfied by half-measures. Nor will President Trump. Nor will the American people. The time for bold action is now.