Activist Judges Are Trying to Derail the Trump Agenda. Here’s How Congress Can Rein Them In

Posted Monday, April 7, 2025 11:57 am

As the only office holder elected by the entire nation, the President, alongside the Vice President, represents the will of We the People better than anyone else. And in November, the American people gave President Trump a powerful mandate to secure the border, lower inflation, rein in spending, and usher in a new Golden Age for America.

To be certain, the administration has had a lot of success. On many fronts, however, the Trump agenda has been held up in court—not for legitimate legal reasons, but because activist judges want to block as many actions by this administration as possible. Since Inauguration Day, district judges have issued more than 15 injunctions against President Trump, more than the total number of injunctions President Biden faced during his entire administration.

These judges aren’t issuing rulings on small details in narrow cases. They are trying to stop policies at the heart of the President’s America First agenda.

Tennesseans and Americans across the country want a government that is transparent, efficient, and accountable to the people. Yet, after President Trump moved to cut down the size of the federal bureaucracy, a district judge in San Francisco blocked the order, directing the administration to rehire thousands of terminated bureaucrats.

The American people also want a government that spends taxpayer dollars responsibly so that we can lower inflation and tackle our $36 trillion debt. But after the Department of Government Efficiency found $140 billion in savings for taxpayers, several activist judges ordered the administration to send much of that money out the door.

Activist judges are even trying to stop President Trump from securing our nation, a core function of the presidency. As the President tries to remove violent foreign gang members from our country—including members of Foreign Terrorist Organizations like Tren de Aragua—a district judge in Washington, D.C., ordered the administration to end the deportations.

The reason for these baseless injunctions is simple: In November, the American people rejected the Left’s radical agenda at the ballot box. And without legislative or executive power, activists are now trying to stop Republicans with the only branch of government left at their disposal: the judiciary.

Make no mistake, however: This obstruction is undermining our Constitution. If each of our nation’s 677 district judges have veto power over the President, then We the People are no longer sovereign.

The Separation of Powers works both ways, and judges must respect the President’s authority over the executive branch. To ensure that happens, my Republican colleagues and I introduced the Judicial Relief Clarification Act. Led by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Grassley, this crucial legislation would end the harmful practice of nationwide injunctions; make temporary restraining orders against Federal or State Governments immediately appealable; and ensure courts can only issue relief for the case or controversy before them.

Altogether, these provisions would help restore federal district courts to their core purpose: administering justice under the rule of law—not deciding nationwide policy.