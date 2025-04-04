AAA Offers Insurance Advice; Warns Homeowners about Post-Tornado Contractor Fraud

Posted Friday, April 4, 2025 11:55 am

AAA is offering insurance advice and a word of caution for Tennessee residents who suffered damage from tornadoes, severe weather, and flooding events overnight.

“Once conditions are safe to do so, begin documenting damage and contact your insurance provider immediately,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "The sooner you start the process, the faster you can repair the damages."

Filing an Insurance Claim

In most cases, residents who suffered wind damage to their home would need to file a claim through their homeowner’s policy. Alternatively, residents with damage to their vehicle would file with their auto insurance provider. This type of damage normally falls under what’s called “comprehensive” coverage.

To file a claim, residents should contact their insurance provider directly. Providers like AAA offer multiple ways to file a claim, whether that be over the phone, online or a mobile app. Tennesseans who have insurance provided by AAA can visit this page for more information.

Be Cautious of Dishonest Contractors

“AAA is urging homeowners to be leery of contractors who go door-to-door in damaged neighborhoods offering cleanup or repair services after a catastrophe,” said Cooper. “While some of these workers may be honest and reputable; there are those looking to take advantage of residents at their most vulnerable time.”

Dishonest contractors may try to pocket more profit by:

Accepting payment then never completing (or even showing up for) the job.

Using inferior materials or performing shoddy work that’s not up to code.

Tips to avoid fraud after a catastrophe:

Work with your Insurance Provider

Call your insurance company first if you think you might have damage from a storm or other disaster.

Make sure you review and understand all documents sent to your insurer.

Never let a contractor discourage you from contacting your insurance company.

Be on the lookout for people calling and saying they are with a national carrier. Do not provide ANY personal information over the phone without them first confirming a claim number. If something sounds fishy, report it to your insurance company immediately.

Note that insurance carriers will never ask you to pay your deductible up front or over the phone.

Hire a Contractor

Get more than one estimate. Never let a contractor pressure you into hiring them.

Work with only licensed and insured contractors.

Request references and check them.

Ask to see the salesperson’s driver’s license, write down the license number and their vehicle’s license plate number.

Get the Work Done

Get contract terms in writing. Cost, time schedules, payment schedules, guarantees, work to be done, and other expectations should be detailed.

Never sign a contract with blanks.

Never pay a contractor in full or sign a completion certificate until the work is finished, and ensure reconstruction is up to current code.

If You Didn’t Request it - Reject it.

If you believe you’ve been approached by an unlicensed contractor or adjuster, or have been encouraged to fabricate an insurance claim, contact your insurance company or the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) immediately.

Reporting Insurance Fraud

Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud can report it anonymously with the National Insurance Crime Bureau:

Call 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422)

Submit a form online at nicb.org/reportfraud

Flooded Vehicles

Widespread flooding will likely result in significant damage to vehicles. Flooding is often covered by "comprehensive" auto insurance policies. However, because Tennesseans are not required to carry this coverage option, some may not be protected.

When a car has been partially or completely submerged, AAA recommends the following:

Do not attempt to start a vehicle if the water level rose above the door opening and the interior of the car is wet. Doing so could cause irreversible damage to your vehicle’s engine and other components.

Once the waters have receded, take photos of the interior.

Contact your insurance provider.

Have your vehicle towed to a mechanic for a full inspection to ensure it’s safe to be driven.

Avoid Self-Inflicted Flood Damage While Driving