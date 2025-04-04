AAA Offers Insurance Advice; Warns Homeowners about Post-Tornado Contractor Fraud

AAA is offering insurance advice and a word of caution for Tennessee residents who suffered damage from tornadoes, severe weather, and flooding events overnight.
“Once conditions are safe to do so, begin documenting damage and contact your insurance provider immediately,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "The sooner you start the process, the faster you can repair the damages."
Filing an Insurance Claim
In most cases, residents who suffered wind damage to their home would need to file a claim through their homeowner’s policy. Alternatively, residents with damage to their vehicle would file with their auto insurance provider. This type of damage normally falls under what’s called “comprehensive” coverage.
To file a claim, residents should contact their insurance provider directly. Providers like AAA offer multiple ways to file a claim, whether that be over the phone, online or a mobile app. Tennesseans who have insurance provided by AAA can visit this page for more information.
Be Cautious of Dishonest Contractors
“AAA is urging homeowners to be leery of contractors who go door-to-door in damaged neighborhoods offering cleanup or repair services after a catastrophe,” said Cooper. “While some of these workers may be honest and reputable; there are those looking to take advantage of residents at their most vulnerable time.”
Dishonest contractors may try to pocket more profit by:
Tips to avoid fraud after a catastrophe:
Work with your Insurance Provider
Hire a Contractor
Get the Work Done
If You Didn’t Request it - Reject it.
If you believe you’ve been approached by an unlicensed contractor or adjuster, or have been encouraged to fabricate an insurance claim, contact your insurance company or the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) immediately.
Reporting Insurance Fraud
Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud can report it anonymously with the National Insurance Crime Bureau:
Flooded Vehicles
Widespread flooding will likely result in significant damage to vehicles. Flooding is often covered by "comprehensive" auto insurance policies. However, because Tennesseans are not required to carry this coverage option, some may not be protected.
When a car has been partially or completely submerged, AAA recommends the following:
Avoid Self-Inflicted Flood Damage While Driving