Posted Tuesday, March 25, 2025 1:50 pm

According to organizers, this year's Blooming Arts Festival was the most successful yet! A huge crowd enjoyed all the fun and shopping the weekend events had to offer. The streets of Linden were filled with vendors from one end of town to the other, down several side streets, and around the courthouse. If you were unable to attend this year, you're invited to join us next year on March 27th and 28th, 2026.