17th Annual Blooming Arts Festival Where Creativity Blooms and Community Gathers

Posted Wednesday, March 5, 2025 4:00 am

by HAYLEY BYRD

Linden, Tennessee warmly invites you to the 17th annual Blooming Arts Festival, an event eagerly awaited each year for its vibrant celebration of creativity and community. Taking place on Friday, March 21, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., this festival stands as a testament to the transformative power of art and the strength of our community bonds.



The festival places a special emphasis on the visual arts, offering a broad canvas for artists and craftsmen from various disciplines to showcase their talents. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore an exquisite collection of Stained Glass, Pottery, Metal Art, Handmade Jewelry, Woodwork, Crochet, Soaps, Paintings, Glass Etching, Laser Engraving, and Blacksmith works. These pieces not only highlight the diversity and creativity of the artists but also provide a unique chance for visitors to connect with the art on a personal level.



Complementing the visual feast, the festival features live music to enhance the ambiance, creating an environment where art and sound harmonize. The culinary offerings are just as diverse, with a menu that includes everything from savory Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese and Andouille Sausage Jambalaya to sweet treats like Funnel Cakes and Fried Oreos, catering to all tastes. Be sure to also explore Linden’s local restaurants, which will be open and serving up their own delicious specialties throughout the festival!

Designed to be family-friendly, the festival offers a variety of activities suitable for all ages, including Bungee Jumping, Body Art, and Bouncy Houses, ensuring that the celebration can be enjoyed by everyone.



Don’t forget to check out the Annual Quilt Show at The Azbill Community Center! Come admire the beautiful quilts displayed by the Blooming Arts Quilters and enter for a chance to win this year’s quilt.



The quilt show will be open on Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with the drawing for the quilt taking place at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.



The Blooming Arts Festival is not just an event; it's a gathering place for the community to come together in appreciation of art, food, music, and the joy of togetherness. We invite everyone to join us in Linden, Tennessee, for this exceptional showcase of artistry and gathering of friends old and new.

Join us for the Blooming Arts Festival, where creativity is celebrated, memories are made, and community is strengthened!