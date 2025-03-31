Tennessee Students Encouraged to Complete the FAFSA During “Finish the FAFSA Week,” March 31 - April 4, 2025

Posted Monday, March 31, 2025 9:12 am

March 31, 2025 – The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) has designated March 31 - April 4, 2025, as "Finish the FAFSA Week." This initiative urges all high school seniors and their families to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before April 15 to maintain eligibility for up to two years of tuition-free college through the Tennessee Promise program.

Completing the FAFSA is crucial for making college more affordable. Students who submit the FAFSA are more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their studies, and earn a degree or credential.

Tennessee currently ranks third in the country for current FAFSA completion. THEC data shows that 60.5% of Tennessee Promise applicants have completed the FAFSA so far this academic year. Last year, a total of 73.9% of Tennessee Promise applicants completed the FAFSA for the 2023-24 school year. The "Finish the FAFSA Week" campaign aims to inspire all eligible students to complete this important form and access potential financial aid opportunities.

“Completing the FAFSA is an essential part of making college affordable for every Tennessean,” said Dr. Steven Gentile, Executive Director of THEC. “Tennessee leads the nation in financial aid investment. By completing the FAFSA, students are unlocking that financial aid, other scholarships, and support that can make their college dreams a reality, opening doors to career opportunities and future success.”

THEC has created resources on CollegeForTN.org to bolster FAFSA completion efforts in Tennessee. Resources for students and parents feature detailed step-by-step directions and instructional videos for completing the FAFSA.

School resources include live and recorded webinars, handouts, and publications specifically designed to help schools assist their student populations and strengthen their FAFSA completion rates.

If you have questions or are feeling overwhelmed with the FAFSA process, THEC is here to help. Call the THEC FAFSA Hotline at 1-800-342-1663 or visit CollegeforTN.org for FAFSA completion assistance.

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission was created in 1967 by the Tennessee General Assembly. The Commission develops, implements, evaluates postsecondary education policies and programs in Tennessee while coordinating the state’s systems of higher education, and is relentlessly focused on increasing the number of Tennesseans with a postsecondary credential.