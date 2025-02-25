Save the Date: Blooming Arts Festival in March

Posted Tuesday, February 25, 2025 11:49 am

by Hayley ByrdSpring is just around the corner, and so is the 17th Annual Blooming Arts Festival in Linden, TN! Mark your calendar for March 21-22, 2025, and get ready for a weekend full of art, live music, delicious food, and community fun. Now is the time to plan your visit and experience one of Tennessee’s most beloved spring festivals. Whether you’re a returning guest or a first-time visitor, you won’t want to miss this celebration of creativity, culture, and small-town charm. Stay tuned for more details, including our lineup of artists, musicians, and special activities. In the meantime, be sure to follow us on social media and invite your friends! We can’t wait to see you in Linden, TN, on March 21-22!