Winning at business

Does business insurance cover theft?

How to integrate old and new teams

ACT Leadership, in partnership with Brown University School of Professional Studies, provides insights and practical tips on fostering successful leadership transitions from.

22 small business tips for success in 2025 from entrepreneurs

Shopify shares actionable small business tips from expert entrepreneurs, including how to find success in your marketing, customer experience, and sales strategies.

Do I need Workers' Comp for myself?

NEXT shares guidelines and reasons to protect yourself with your business' Workers' Compensation insurances.

How a 4-day workweek could reduce burnout without hurting productivity

BuchhaltungsButler and DataPulse explore the effects of the four-day work week worldwide and as an idea growing in popularity in the U.S.

The beginning of the year is the most popular time to start a new business: What you need to know to get started now

(BPT) - If you're considering launching a new business, you're not alone. Small business growth has doubled from 2014 to 2024. The new year is the most popular time to start, with 30% of new …

How to write an effective corporate travel policy

Ramp walks through the purpose of a corporate travel policy and what it should include, plus trips to encourage adoption in your organization.

How do you create a workplace that people want to work in? We embedded in a company to find out

Going to the office doesn’t have to be a chore. Here’s how:

Money in 2025: It's all about real-time payments

(BPT) - Remember when digital payment transactions used to take three to five business days? Even transferring funds between accounts seemingly took forever. And, if you were splitting the bill with …

5 indicators it's time to expand your restaurant's footprint

Square lists the top indicators for knowing when a restaurant business is ready to grow.

(BPT) - The end of the year provides a natural moment for reflection. Millions of individuals take this time to make resolutions and set themselves up for a productive new year, and your business can …
How to find the best small business health insurance

Thatch explains ways health insurance can boost many factors for a small business, including costs and coverage, and how to choose the best one.

(BPT) - The creator economy has revolutionized the way individuals monetize their content, skills and passions. To thrive in this dynamic landscape, creators must adopt strategies that enhance …
Money news

12 of the most affordable places to live in the US in 2025

MakeMyMove shares the 12 most affordable places to live in the U.S. in 2025 based on average home prices, rental rates, and testimonials from locals.

Automated invoice processing: A guide to simplifying AP

Ramp explains how with the right automation tools, businesses can streamline accounts payable processes, from invoice capture to payment processing.

People bought a lot more used electric vehicles in 2024. Here's what to know before you buy.

The General analyzed Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book data to explore what consumers need to know before buying a used electric vehicle.

Smart ways to budget your tax refund

(BPT) - Tax season is here, and many Americans are eagerly awaiting their tax refunds. While it might be tempting to splurge on something fun, there are other clever ways to use this extra cash to …

7 different types of business credit cards you should know about

Brex provides an overview of seven different types of business credit cards available today, including their essential features and ideal use cases.

Guide to the average savings in America by age

SoFi shares the average savings by age in the U.S. and some tips to help meet your saving goals.

How much do property managers charge, anyway?

TurboTenant examines property management fees and their structure, discusses factors affecting the cost of using a property management company, and explains what you need to consider when searching for one.

How artificial intelligence is transforming HR departments

WorkTango explored how companies are leveraging AI for personnel management using data from the SHRM's 2024 Talent Trends report.

