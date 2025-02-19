How to integrate old and new teams ACT Leadership, in partnership with Brown University School of Professional Studies, provides insights and practical tips on fostering successful leadership transitions from.

22 small business tips for success in 2025 from entrepreneurs Shopify shares actionable small business tips from expert entrepreneurs, including how to find success in your marketing, customer experience, and sales strategies.

Do I need Workers' Comp for myself? NEXT shares guidelines and reasons to protect yourself with your business' Workers' Compensation insurances.

How a 4-day workweek could reduce burnout without hurting productivity BuchhaltungsButler and DataPulse explore the effects of the four-day work week worldwide and as an idea growing in popularity in the U.S.