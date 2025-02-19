Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
New Child Advocacy Center Will Serve Perry County

The 32nd Judicial District is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Child Advocacy Center (CAC), dedicated to providing support and resources for children and families affected by severe …

Congress Bills Aim to Abolish, Amend National Voter Registration Act of 1993

A bill introduced into Congress aims to abolish the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA). The bill, HR55, or the “Motor Voter Act” was introduced by Republican Representative …

Congress Bills Aim to Abolish ATF, NFA

Two bills making their way through Congress aim to abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Firearms Act (NFA). The ATF bill was introduced by Colorado …
 Congress Bill Aims to Repeal OSHA Act of 1970
A bill in Congress aims to repeal the OSHA Act of 1970. The bill, HR86 or “NOSHA Act” (Nullify Occupational Safety and Health Administration) would abolish the department permanently. …
TN Gas Prices Fall Four Cents
Gas prices across the state fell four cents, on average, over last week. The  Tennessee Gas Price average  is now $2.76 which is three cents more expensive than one …
Bills Scheduled to be Heard During This Week’s General Assembly
There are currently 146 bills that will be heard during the Tennessee General Assembly committees this week. Bills are scheduled to be heard from February 10 – 12 all day. To check the dates …

Tennessee Lawmakers Propose $20 Minimum Wage

New bills making their way through the Tennessee General Assembly this session could mean a pay increase for Tennessee workers soon if the bills pass. Three Democratic Tennessee lawmakers, House …

Tennessee Senator Bill Powers alongside Tennessee Representatives Aron Mayberry and Renea Jones, introduced SB811/HB825 ‘Teen Social Media and Internet Safety Act’ which would make the …
Sports

UTM Alum Leonard Hamilton to Retire from Coaching Florida State

Florida State basketball coach  Leonard Hamilton, a former basketball player at The University of Tennessee at Martin, announced he will be stepping down at the end of the season. He is the …

Lady Vols Embarking on New Era

Thursday, Tennessee’s 19 th -ranked Lady Vols were rude hosts to No. 5 Connecticut. For the first time since 2007, UT vanquished the Huskies, 80-76. Tennessee maybe entering the burgeoning …

Lady Vikings Volleyball Roundup

JAY HINSON REVIEW Sports The Perry County Lady Vikings Volleyball team has gotten more popular and has been getting better the past few seasons. This season, the Lady Vikings have already …

PCMS Vikings Got First Win on Final Drive of Game vs Stewart County

JAY HINSON REVIEW Sports The Perry County Middle School Vikings (1-1) traveled to Dover this past Thursday to take on the Stewart County Middle School Rebels (0-2). In the early going, the …

PCMS Vikings Fell Short in Opener

JAY HINSON REVIEW Sports The Perry County Middle School Vikings (0-1) took on the Hickman County Middle School Bulldogs (1-0) in both teams’ first game of the 2024 season. There is a lot …

Education
Ruby Bridges
Civil Rights Icon Ruby Bridges to Speak Oct. 4 at UT Martin
Civil rights icon, activist and New York Times best-selling author Ruby Bridges will speak Oct. 4 at the University of Tennessee at Martin. Bridges will speak at noon in the Kathleen and Tom Elam …

Obituaries
MARY LEE WARREN
Mary Lee Warren was born on March 1, 1940, and passed away on February 7, 2025, at the age of 84. Mrs. Warren was the daughter of the late Rufus Shelton Sullivan Sr. and Cora Mai White …
JAMES EDWARD HOWELL
JAMES EDWARD HOWELL Mr. James Edward Howell, 95, of Linden, passed away Friday January 17, 2025. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday January 21, 2025 in the chapel of Young Funeral …
ERIC DWAYNE RHODES
ERIC DWAYNE RHODES Mr. Eric Dwayne Rhodes, 54, of Linden, passed away Wednesday January 8, 2025 at his home. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m on Monday, January 13, 2025 in the chapel of …
STEVE DEWAYNE CARROLL
STEVE DEWAYNE CARROLL Steve Dewayne Carroll passed away January 3rd, 2025, at the age of 63, at his sister’s home in Perryville, surrounded by his family. He was a beloved brother and uncle. He …
JERRY LEE GARNER
JERRY LEE GARNER Jerry Lee Garner was born to his father, the late Benjamin W. Garner and his mother the late Opal Grinder Garner, on May 17, 1940, in Hohenwald, TN.  He spent his childhood …

Faith

God’s love is waiting for our love

No matter what the negative naysayers declare about the absence of the love of God, do not allow these dark imaginations to be absorbed into your conscience. Let us accept the fact that after God …

Pride Month: How to Help Prevent Suicide by Being an Ally

Each June,  we recognize Pride Month, an occasion to acknowledge and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Members of the LGBTQ+ community, however, are still disproportionately at risk for suicide …

Entertainment

Opinion
Kendrick Lamar
“Forty acres & a mule, This is bigger than the music.” -Kendrick Lamar Now that this year’s Super Bowl game is over with the Eagles taking home the win, the internet has …
Judging from the first week or so, the Trump doctrine is going to be, We can do it the easy way or the hard way. Those are the words the president used in a post on Truth Social last week …
British short hair cat and golden retriever
Cats nap up high on a perch unreachable. Dogs find a closed space hidden from sight. People bundle up for comfort and warmth. Cats like to climb. Dogs like to run. People like to stroll. They …
