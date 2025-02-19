

DRESDEN ENTERPRISE TERMS OF USE

The Dresden Enterprise and www.dresdenenterprise.com website (the "Service") is owned and operated by the Dresden Enterprise and its parent company, Richardson Media Group and contains material that is protected by international copyright, trademark and other intellectual property laws. Unless otherwise specified, the Service is intended for your personal, non-commercial use only. You may not modify, copy, reproduce, republish, upload, post, transmit or distribute in any way any material, including code and software, from the Service. You may download material from the Service and may use the Service for your personal, non-commercial use only, provided you keep intact all copyright and other proprietary notices.

As part of our Service, the Dresden Enterprise agrees to provide you with information and other computer services subject to these Terms of Service. You agree to use the Service in accordance with these Terms of Service. Accessing our Service, in any manner, for the purpose of obtaining information, technical or otherwise, about the Service constitutes use of the Service such that the party accessing the Service is bound by these Terms of Service. Because the Web is an evolving medium, the Enterprise may need to change these Terms of Service or impose new conditions on use of the Service, from time to time, in which case we will post the revised Terms of Service on this website. By continuing to use the Service after we post any such changes, you accept the Terms of Service, as modified.

You may establish a hypertext link to this Service so long as the link does not state or imply any sponsorship of your site by the dresdenenterprise.com. However, you may not, without the prior written permission of the Dresden Enterprise, frame any of the content of the Service, or incorporate into another website or other service any intellectual property of the Dresden Enterprise, its parent or affiliate companies or its licensors.