HOW DO I…?

Share a story idea or request event coverage?

The DRESDEN ENTERPRISE is always looking for story ideas, and strives to cover all important local events. To share an idea or ask us to cover something, call the office at 731-364-2234. You can also e-mail us at shannon@richardsonmediagroup.net. Leave us a short note and remember to include your contact information so we can get back to you.

Place an advertisement?

The DRESDEN ENTERPRISE offers both classified and display advertisements at competitive rates.

Standard classified ads of 20 words or fewer (for sale, for rent, garage sales, etc.) is $5 a week (or per run since we are a weekly publication) and payable in advance without established credit with our newspaper.

To get pricing on display ads, call Kelcee McMillin, Marketing Manager, at 517-260-7295 or e-mail her at kelcee@richardsonmediagroup.net

Subscribe?

Go to the “SUBSCRIBE” link on the home page to subscribe immediately.

The DRESDEN ENTERPRISE offers a yearly print subscription for local subscribers as low as $30 annually which includes both the print and e-edition

To subscribe, contact us at the office at 731-364-2234 or complete the online subscription forms.

Be sure to include your email address for the online subscription.

What if I do not get my newspaper via the USPS?

The newspaper is mailed each Thursday via U.S.P.S. as media mail.

Submit an item for publication?

All submissions can be e-mailed to enterprise@dresdenenterprise.com or brought into the office located at 401 N. Lindell Street, Martin, Tenn.

You may also submit it through the special forms on the home page under “SUBMIT NEWS”. Please include your contact information with any submission in case we have questions.

The classified section deadline is noon Mondays and the general deadline is 4:00 p.m. Mondays.

The newspaper is published each Tuesday evening when it is deposited with USPS for delivery.

The Dresden Enterprise is available in the newsstands on Wednesday morning.

Submit stories and photos?

The DRESDEN ENTERPRISE welcomes all stories and photos of local news for publication consideration.

Digital pictures can be submitted in jpg or tif files, and should be no smaller than 5-inches wide with a 250 dpi resolution. Photos can also be brought to the office or mailed to be scanned as a digital image here at the office and then be returned.

Weddings, Engagements, Anniversaries, Birthdays, Birth Announcements and Thank-Yous

Thank You ads begin at $15 depending on length.

A birthday news article, birth announcement, anniversary announcements, and wedding and engagement announcements with a photo is free.

All charges are subject to increase if the text is longer than standard.

Place an obituary?

The DRESDEN ENTERPRISE offers a free death notice that includes the name, date of death of the deceased, along with the date of birth, parents’ names (when applicable) and funeral service information.

Look under the “SUBMIT NEWS” link on the home page for more information.

QUICK REFERENCE

Telephone: 731-364-2234

Mail: P.O. Box 139 · Dresden, Tenn. 38225-0139

Physical Address: 110 W. Maple St., Dresden, Tenn 38225 – Mon-Thur 9:00a.m.-4:00p.m.