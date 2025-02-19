

Datebooks

CELEBRATE Recovery Meetings

Celebrate Recovery meetings are held at 10 a.m. on Thursdays at the Women’s Hope Outreach Center, located at 255 S. Poplar St., Dresden.

Hope and Healing Through DivorceCare

Interested persons are invited to join a new program, Hope and Healing through DivorceCare, on Sundays from 5-7 p.m. at Tennessee Valley Community Church in Paris. Childcare is provided for each 13-week session. DivorceCare will continue through March 28. Contact Chris at 731-336-8281.

MACK’S GROVE CHURCH SEEKING CEMETERY FUND DONATIONS

Anyone interested in contributing to the Mack’s Grove Cemetery Fund is welcome to send donations to Kenneth Taylor, 348 Ridgewood Dr., Dresden, TN, 38225. Contact Taylor at 731-364-3683 for additional information.

TANSIL CEMETERY NEEDS FUNDS

The Tansil Cemetery on Sidonia Road in Sharon is in need of funds for upkeep. Those with loved ones buried in the cemetery are asked to make a donation in any amount to the Tansil Cemetery account at Simmons Bank in Sharon or to John Waterfield at 573 Hawkins Rd., Sharon, TN 38255.

CORINTH CEMETERY DONATIONS

Persons interested in helping with the upkeep of Corinth Cemetery #1 and #2 in Sharon, please send donations to Corinth Cemetery, c/o Peggy Simmons, 563 Simmons Rd., Sharon, TN 38255.