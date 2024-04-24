Perry County is now home to twenty Tennessee Century Farms with the recent addition of Coon Creek Cattle Farm

The Center for Historic Preservation, which administers the program, released the following history of the farm which qualified since it has been in the same family for a century.

From the CHP:

“Located in Perry County, the Coon Creek Cattle Farm dates to 1870.

“William Hardy “W.H.” Warren and his son, T.A. Warren, started the farm together. W.H. and his wife, Serena Catherine Dowdy Warren, had thirteen children altogether.

“W.H. and T.A. raised pigs and cows, selling the meat to local families.

“Eventually, W.H. and T.A. sold 133 acres of the farm to their daughter/sister Serena “Ezora” Warren Qualls and her husband, Joe B. Qualls. They had eight children and owned the farm until 1956.

“The farm’s next owners were Doctor “Wiley” Qualls and his wife, Birdie Qualls, who bought out the other heirs by 1962. Wiley and Birdie’s son Charles Qualls and his wife, Ruth Hickerson Qualls, took ownership about ten years later.

“Current owner Dakota D. Qualls shared this memory of Charles, who was his grandfather:

“’Charles, known as Pa to me, spent his life dedicated to this farm. In the time he owned the land, he farmed cows and pigs. He grew large crops of corn, pumpkins, and watermelons.

“’From a young age, I can remember riding the tractor all over the farm with him. Once I was old enough to work, my allowance was earned raising pumpkins and watermelons.’”

“Charles lived and worked on the farm until his passing in 2021.

“Today, Dakota raises Angus cattle. He and his wife, Taylor Qualls, have remodeled the old home place. They work the land with their son.

“The barn is in its original state and is used to store feed and feed calves; it also houses the corn crib.

“Dakota concludes, ‘Farming isn’t always easy, but the lessons and memories always make it worth it.’

Perry County's other Century Farms are:

