Perry: A County Divided by the Civil War

The United States from 1849 to 1865 was dominated by the tensions that led to the American Civil War between the Northern States and the Southern States that seceded from the Union creating two separate and politically divided countries.

Perry County had no military history until the Civil War, worthy of mention. Some of her early settlers were survivors of the War of 1812 and in the war with Mexico.

At the outbreak of the war, a strong Union sentiment prevailed, which was maintained by its adherents throughout the entire struggle. The people were greatly divided, the majority, however, being in favor of a Southern Confederacy.

The citizens of the county favoring the Southern cause were the first to enter the struggle. In 1861 Captain J. Lewis Shy enlisted the Perry Guards, composed of men from Perry, Wayne, Humphreys, and Hickman counties, and joined the Confederate Army with his company, which became Company G 20th Tenn. Infantry, Zollicoffer’s Brigade.

The Captain had his leg broken early in the war and then resigned. He was succeeded by Captain Robert Anderson and he by Captain George Pettigrew. This company lost more men in the battle of Fishing Creek, KY.on January 19, 1862, than any other company in the regiment.

Captain N. Cox, afterward, Colonel of the Tenth Tennessee, raised a company in Perry County in July 1861 and with it joined Wheeler’s Cavalry Battalion.

Captain W. H. Harder enlisted the third company in the county in 1861 from Cedar Creek. This company joined the 23rd Tennessee Confederate Infantry.

Captain Isaac N. Hulme raised the forth company in the county called The Perry Blues in November 1861. This became Company G 42nd Tennessee Infantry CSA.

The fifth company was raised by Capt. W. H. Whitwell early in 1862. This became Company G 10 Tennessee Confederate Cavalry.

The sixth company was raised by Captain Bass and became Company A. of the last named regiment.

Captain Elisha Stephens of Perryville, raised Company B for the same regiment. About half of this company enlisted from Perry County.

Captain B. C. Rickman’s Company H was also from Perry County. Enough men to make half of a company went out of the county and joined the 12th and the 27th Tennessee Regiment. There were about 800 men of the county who joined the Confederate Army.

The Union men of Perry County tried to avoid the war by remaining at home. But finding it dangerous to remain where they were constantly harassed by their enemies, decided to take up arms and fight for their principles.

Accordingly, Captain W.C. Webb took the initial step, and with about forty men joined the 6th Tennessee Federal Cavalry and became a part of Company G of that regiment. Afterward Captain R.A. Guthrie raised a company for the 2nd Tennessee Mounted Infantry.

A number of citizens of the county who were pressed (conscripted) into the Confederate Army early in the war escaped and joined different commands in the Federal Army, so it is fair to estimate the number of Union soldiers furnished by Perry County at over 200.

