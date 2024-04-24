MLEC’s 2024 Vegetation Management Schedule

Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative is working to keep your lights on and the public safe through its vegetation management program currently underway.

This year, three counties will be prioritized in MLEC’s vegetation plan to improve power and broadband reliability.

Trimming is underway in Humphreys County and will continue into 2025.

Spraying is scheduled this summer for all of Perry County and neighboring sections of Hickman and Humphreys counties.

A map of impacted areas will be made available on mlec.com.

Vegetation management also continues in Houston County from last year’s work plan but should be completed this summer.

Other than hot-spot areas that need attention when discovered, no trimming is set for Lewis County.

Members in special situations may opt out of spraying only if the landowner commits to maintaining the right of way through personal investments and completes the necessary paperwork.

Those interested must complete all requirements by May 15, 2024, to be eligible. Contact your local MLEC office if interested.

“MLEC responsibly balances the beauty and environmental benefits of vegetation while also emphasizing the importance of affordable electricity, public safety and reliability,” said President and CEO Keith Carnahan.

“Through the 2024 vegetation management plan, MLEC maintains its dependable services to members and ensures proper trimming and spraying guidelines are followed.”

MLEC’s program uses a variety of approved, environmentally sound methods to keep vegetation a safe distance away from power lines.

Contracted crews maintain a 20-foot clearance on all sides of the power line through trimming, treating, spraying and removal, if needed.

As a Tennessee Environmental Council member, MLEC follows recommended standards for good tree health set by the International Society of Arboriculture and the National Arbor Day Foundation.

Similarly, licensed contractors registered with the EPA survey areas to be treated and prescribe an appropriate mix.

The tree retardant application promotes a subtle transition of the right of way into native grass and flowering plants.

These services are vital in providing affordable accessibility, environmental stewardship and multi-use of the land.