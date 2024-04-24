FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, Dawn Check and Aaron Check, by a Deed of Trust dated the 19th day of May, 2022, of record in Book 142, Page 459, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, conveyed to Benjamin T. Seamon, as Trustee, the hereinafter described property to secure the payment of a Promissory Note payable to Shannon Marie O’Shea; and

Whereas, the owner and holder of said Note has demanded that the real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said Note and Deed of Trust.

Whereas, Ricky L. Wood has been appointed as Substitute Trustee by document of record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, recorded in Book 150, Page 444, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee; and

Now, therefore, notice is hereby given that I, Ricky L. Wood, Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me, in said Deed of Trust will on the 15th day of May, 2024, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at the North door of the Perry County Courthouse, Linden, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Perry County, Tennessee, described as follows:

MAP 026 PARCEL 038.00

Real property lying and being situated in the Second Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, located at Jules Grill, 1620 Toms Creek Road, Linden, Tennessee 37096, and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a ½ inch rod with an identification cap (RLS-1867) found on the northerly right of way of Toms Creek Road (a 50 foot wide right of way) at the southwest corner of Phillip and Christine Wesley (Tract No. 1 – Deed Book W-26, Page 359), the same being the southeast corner of the remaining portion of Joe and Nan Beard (Deed Book I-12, Page 611) and the southeast corner of the tract herein described, and runs; thence North 47 degrees 12 minutes 33 seconds West, 172.65 feet with said Toms Creek Road northerly right of way to a ½ inch rod with an identification cap set at the intersection of said northerly right of way with the centerline of a 20 foot wide access easement (Deed Book F-9, Page 319), the same being the southeast corner of Wiley Marshall (Deed Book J-13, Page 247); thence with said easement centerline and with the easterly line of said parcel as follows, North 28 degrees 50 minutes 35 seconds East, 47.38 feet to a point; thence North 11 degrees 28 minutes 33 seconds West, 40.11 feet to a point at the intersection of said easement centerline with the center of a ditch; thence leaving said easterly line of said easement centerline, with the center of said ditch and with severance line of the aforementioned Beard parcel as follows, North 46 degrees 26 minutes 13 seconds East, 119.08 feet to a point; thence North 71 degrees 05 minutes 56 seconds East, 29.91 feet to a point; thence South 88 degrees 51 minutes 21 seconds East, 41.99 feet to a point; thence South 84 degrees 07 minutes 53 seconds East, 52.49 feet to a point; thence south 46 degrees 27 minutes 28 seconds East, 120.69 feet to a ½ inch rod with an identification cap (RLS-934) found at northwest corner of the aforementioned Wesley parcel, the same being the southwest corner of Tract No. 2 of Wesley (Deed Book W-26, Page 359); thence leaving the center of said ditch and said severance line, South 42 degrees 36 minutes 38 seconds West 272.43 feet with the westerly line of said Wesley Tract No. 1 to the Point of Beginning.

The above described tract is subject to a portion of a 20 foot wide access easement (Deed Book F-9, Page 319) as referenced above, a 10 foot wide underground utility easement that services the remaining portion of the parcel of which said tract is a part, and contains a 1.21 acres within these bounds as determined by a Category 2 Survey done by Advantage Land Surveying (Devon R. Acheson – RLS #1867) using magnetic bearings taken on October 26, 2005.

Being the same property conveyed to the Grantor(s) by Deed of record in Book D38, Page 566. Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Being also known as 1620 Toms Creek Road, Linden, Tennessee 37096.

Included in this sale will be all inventory, equipment, fixtures and attachments located at the address shown herein.

Property is subject to any and all county taxes.

Said sale may be adjourned to another time or may be postponed to another date by public announcement at the appointed time of sale without re-advertisement.

Said sale will be for cash. Title to the property is believed to be good but I will sell as Substitute Trustee only.

Dated at Parsons, Tennessee, on this the 19th day of April, 2024.

Ricky L. Wood, Substitute Trustee

Post Office Box 636 | Parsons, Tennessee 38363

Wood Law Offices, P.C.

Ricky L. Wood, Attorney

Post Office Box 636 | Parsons, Tennessee 38363 B 5/8