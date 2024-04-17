SCORE: Perry Has Fifth Highest Youth Vulnerability Rate in State

The State Collaborative On Reforming Education (SCORE) and Nashville Health recently hosted more than 200 community, education and mental health leaders to explore ways to address challenges facing student mental health and its impact on educational outcomes in Tennessee.

With nearly one in four Tennessee youth dealing with at least one of the ten most common mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioral problems, the “Connecting the Dots: Mental Health and Student Success in Tennessee” symposium at Lipscomb University provided a platform for stakeholders to share innovative programs, best practices, and student-lived experiences.

That study provided outcomes for every Tennessee county—and found that Perry County had the fifth highest youth vulnerability in the state.

Based on five areas of concern, the study offered scores for each county; the closer the score was to 1, the more serious the situation.

Perry was part of a bordering, …………..

…………………..FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 4/17/24 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…………..