Power Outage Today Affects Southern PC

Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative is planning a six-hour power interruption beginning at noon tomorrow, April 18, for portions of Perry County.

Power should be restored by 6:00 p.m.

Crews will use this time to safely make upgrades that will increase capacity and reliability for impacted areas.

Some of the impacted areas include White Oak Road, Peters Landing, Eagles Bend, White Oak Landing, and Paradise Landing,

In the event of inclement weather, the outage will be postponed to April 25 for the same time. Any changes to the schedule will be shared with local media and on MLEC’s social media platforms.

Should broadband not return when power is restored, unplug the router for a few minutes instead of pressing the “Reset” button. Reach out to technical support by calling 931-589-2151, Option 3, then Option 2, if needed.

“We are working to increase capacity for growth, as well as improve efficiency and reliability,” said MLEC District Manager Mike Hickerson.

If you have concerns, call MLEC at 931-589-2151.