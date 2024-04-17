PHILLIP “MOUSE” GEAN

Mr. Gean, 62, of Linden, passed away on Wednesday April 10, 2024, at AHC Decatur County in Parsons. The family chose cremation; no memorial service is planned at this time. Parsons Mortuary, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nell and Penick Gean. Survivors include his wife, Debbie Gean of Parsons; sons, Zachary Gean of Parsons and Joshua Gean of Crooked Creek; a brother, Larry Gean of Columbia; sisters, Cheryl Cottham of Lobelville and Robin Lyle of Nevarre, Florida; and a grandchild, Jaylen.