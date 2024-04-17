Living History of Perry County: Civil War Days

The 161st anniversary of the Capture and Burning of the Courthouse by Federal Troops will be commemorated on May 11, 202.4 on the actual historic site where this momentous event occurred on May 12, 1863.

Dedicated re-enactors will present a Living History Day, Friday, May 10, 2024 on Linden’s West Main Street between First Baptist and First Christian churches.

You will have the opportunity to talk to US Colonel William

Breckenridge who lead the overnight raid on the Linden courthouse. He and other Federal troops will be encamped in Linden during the re-enactment.

CSA Lt. Col. William Frierson has command of the post in Linden guarding the courthouse and ammunition depot. He will be talking about his plans to leave the Linden depot and join General Nathan Bedford Forrest where the Confederates were concentrating their forces near Spring Hill and Columbia.

President and Mrs. Abraham Lincoln will be visiting Perry County and have graciously accepted an invitation to be to be part of the weekend’s significant event.

David Chaltas, noted author and historian, will recreate his awe-inspiring role of General Robert E. Lee. Accompanying the General will be his adjutant, Major Fairfax, as well as his personal chaplain, Bill Edge.

Come share in the work of the camp laundress, Mrs. Walsh, as she prepares the long process of a typical 1860 wash day.

The Ladies Aid Society will be on hand to gather supplies to benefit the soldiers.

A suspected female spy is reportedly in the area. Confederate or Yankee?

Participate in games the soldiers played to pass the time in camp. Visit the Civil War surgeon and his medical tent and learn about his wartime experiences.

These and many other informative living historians will begin activities at 9:00 a.m., Friday May 10, and will continue all day.

This free event is sponsored by Perry County, TN. and is open to the public.

For more information, contact Regina Sharp, Event Coordinator, 931-628-8621.

Watch the Review in the weeks leading up to the event for more information and photos. The images on this page from past re-enactments are courtesy of Regina Sharp.