IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

AARON CASEY SMITH &

JOYCE AMANDA SMITH,

CO-PETITIONERS ,

Civil Action No.: _____________

UNKNOWN OWNERS OF ANY INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESIGNATED AS MAPS 111, PARCEL 6.08, DEED BOOK D-42, PAGE 214, AND PARCEL 6.07, described in DEED BOOK D-36, PAGE 330, ROPCT.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

It appears from the Co-Petition filed in this cause that Co-Petitioners, Aaron Casey Smith and Joyce Amanda Smith, are the owners of real estate described in the deeds of record in Deed Book D-42, page 214 and Deed Book D-36, Page 330, ROPCT. It further appears that after diligent inquiry, the identities and location of any persons claiming ownership or interest in this real estate cannot be determined or found.

Therefore, service by publication having been ordered by the court, any persons claiming an interest in or ownership of the property described in the above described deeds are required to appear and answer, and/or file a counterclaim against the Co-Petitioners, with the attorney for the Co-Petitioners, Tommy E. Doyle, P. O. Box 45, Linden, TN 37096, within thirty (30) days after the last day of the publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgement may be entered against you for the relief requested in the Co-Petition. It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the BUFFALO RIVER REVIEW, a weekly newspaper of general circulation, located in Perry County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks beginning on the 17th day of April, 2024.

This the 10th day of April, 2024. Charlene Duplessis,

Perry County Clerk & Master

TOMMY E. DOYLE (3665)

Attorney for the Co-Petitioners

O. Box 45

Linden, TN 37096

PH: (931) 589-2167

