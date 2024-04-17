FLORA MAE WARREN MELTON

Mrs. Melton, 84, of Clifton, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Columbia. A funeral service was held Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:00 p.m., at Riverside Community Church, Clifton, with Steve Halloway officiating. Interment followed at Culp Cemetery. Shackelford Funeral Directors was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Clifton, the daughter of the late Nicholas Beaumont and Myrtle Aslee Turnbo Warren. She was a homemaker and member of Riverside Community Church. In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by her brother, Douglass Warren. Survivors include her sons, Jeffrey (Debbie) Yates of Chapel Hill, Gregory (Felicia) Yates of Centerville, and Richie (Sadonia) Weatherly of Hohenwald; a brother, Donald (Lena) Warren; twin sister, Carrie Harris, and sister, Roberta Talley; grandchildren, Nicholas (Amber) Weatherly, Kyle Mayberry, LaTasha (Ben) Barrier, Brooke (Cody) Rogers, Macy (Kent) Truett, and Hunter (Faith) Yates-Tanner; and great grandchildren, Lane and Breelie Rogers, Payton, Maeleigh, and Bristol Weatherly, Charlie Truett, and Kayce Warren Tanner.