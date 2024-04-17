Community Resource Fair April 24 at Veterans Park

A Community Resource Fair, a one-day, one-stop event to provide services and supports for individuals and families in Perry County, will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Veterans Park, Old Highway 13, in Linden.

Discover health, employment, and other resources from community organizations to help you and your family.

Everyone is welcome to this free event is presented by Tennessee Department of Human Services, Division of Rehabilitation Services.

Resources include: Family Assistance, Disability Services Employment Help, Drug Recovery Supports, Preventative Health Options, Childcare Information, Veteran’s Services, Financial Aid, Free Books for Children, Highway Patrol Educational Driving Simulator, Real ID and Renewal Options, and more.

Participating Organizations: Buffalo Valley, American Job Center, Star Center, Inc., AgrAbility, SCHRA HeadStart, Save the Children, Goodwill, TN Voices, United Way of Greater Nashville, TN Highway Patrol, Department of Motor Vehicles, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Hohenwald, Employers who are hiring, and more.

Two food trucks, The Fancy Filly & Volunteer Fry Co., will also be on site.

For more information, contact Samantha.Brewer@TN.Gov or 931.729.7367.