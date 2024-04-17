ALMA JEAN PURCELL SCHULKERS

Alma Jean Purcell Schulkers, affectionately known as “Cricket” by those who knew her best, left our world on March 16, 2024, at the age of 78. Born on April 12, 1945, in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, she was a beam of light and joy who brought life and laughter to every room she entered. Cricket passed away peacefully in Linden, Tennessee, surrounded by the love of her family. Alma was the daughter of the late Jay and Betty King Purcell and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James “Jim” Edward Schulkers; her cherished grandson, Kaleb Woodcock; and her dear siblings, Bobby, Mary, JDean, Jr., Ila, and Georgia. She is survived by her loving sons, Donald Ray Woodcock Jr., Tim (Rachel) Woodcock, and Kenny Woodcock and a sister Carolyn Markham. She was the proud matriarch of a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will carry her legacy of love and kindness forward. Her sweet puppy, Angie, was a constant companion and source of joy in her life. In her professional life, Cricket was a talented photographer, capturing memories and milestones for countless individuals as she created church directories. Her work was more than a job; it was an extension of her generous spirit, allowing her to connect with and serve her community. Cricket was a woman of many interests and talents. She had a passion for travel and exploring new places. Her dogs were among her greatest loves, providing her with unconditional love and companionship. An enthusiastic dancer, she could often be found on the dance floor, moving with grace and joy that was infectious to all around her. Those who had the privilege of knowing Cricket will remember her as the rock of her family, always there for everyone, whether they were family by blood or by choice. Her heart was as big as her smile, and she gave of herself freely and without expectation. Cricket’s love for music spanned all genres, and it was not uncommon to hear her humming a tune or singing along to her favorite songs. In her youth, Alma was an athletic presence on the basketball court, playing for Red Boiling Springs High School with determination and skill.

Cricket’s character can be summed up in a few simple, yet powerful words: loving, generous, selfless. She lived her life as a testament to these qualities, touching the hearts of all she met. Her ability to give without expecting anything in return was a rare and beautiful gift that made her truly unforgettable. There are currently no services planned. Adair Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.