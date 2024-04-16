BRR Closed on Wednesdays

Effective immediately, and until further notice, the Buffalo River Review office, 115 South Mill Street, Linden, will be closed on Wednesdays.

The office will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:00 to 4:00.

Please use these email addresses for contact: brreview@tds.net for general business, circulation, subscriptions, classifieds, and notices; brreditor@tds.net for editorial matters; and kara@magicvalleypublishing.com for advertising placement and inquiries.

You can also subscribe or renew online at buffaloriverreview.com.

The Review hopes the closure does not inconvenience our valued customers and readers.