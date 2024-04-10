MARY DEAN MARLIN

Mrs. Mary Dean Marlin, 93, of Linden, passed away Friday, April 5, 2024, at her daughter’s home after a short illness. A funeral service was held Monday, April 8, 2024, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Interment followed at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Jadie and Oma Dabbs Hickerson. She was a homemaker and stay-at-home mother until all her children were in school. She then went to work as a cook at Linden Elementary and Perry County High School. She later worked as a cook at the Perry County Nursing Home. She was also a talented seamstress and sewed for her family and for others in the community. She continued to do alterations and sewing until just recently. She was a member of Linden Church of Christ for over sixty years. She was a proud supporter of St. Jude Children’s Hospital and had been a Partner in Hope since her great grandson Warner was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014. She sold many shirts and raffle tickets to support the family’s Warner’s Warrior Day Fundraiser for St. Jude and worked those events even in her eighties. She also made blankets for every patient room at Ronald McDonald House twice in honor of Warner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Averett Marlin; a son, Edwin Marlin; and sisters, Hettie Churchwell, Pauline Dunn, Olean Mercer, Lottie Mathis, and Burnice Mercer; and a brother, Melvin Hickerson. Survivors include her daughter, Joyce (Aaron) Wood of Darden; her son, Darrel Marlin of Columbia; daughter-in-law, Debbie Marlin of New Johnsonville; grandchildren, Justin (Monica) Marlin, David Marlin, Matt (Brittany) Wood, Cody (Emily) Wood, Cayce (Derek) Duncan, Michael (Kathryn) Marlin, and Annabeth (Nathan) Graham; step-granddaughter, Nikki (Brian) Wood Beecham; great grandchildren, Bryce, Jayden, and Avery Marlin, Warner, Everett, Lily and Sawyer Wood, Dean and Dexter Duncan, and Maryn and Wylie Marlin; and step-great granddaughter, Haven Trull. Memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis in honor of Warner Wood.