JESSE BROWN “JUKER” HOLDER

Mr. Holder, 79, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away Friday, February 16, 2024. A memorial service was held March 2, 2024. He donated his body to science; his ashes will be spread in Tennessee. He was the son of the late Pauline Walker Holder and Pete Holder. He grew up in Clifton and Linden, and was a graduate of Linden High School, Class of 1962. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked for the Veterans Administration in Chicago for more than forty years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Williams Holder, and a brother, Charles “Pedo” Holder. Survivors include his sons, Jeff (Lilly) Holder and Eric (Melaine) Holder; four grandchildren, Hailey, Hollie, Matthew, and Hallie; brothers, James Floyd and Johnny (Joy) Holder; and sister-in-law, Pat Holder.