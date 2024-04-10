GEORGE ANDREW DOYLE

Mr. George Andrew Doyle, 86, of Linden, passed away Thursday, February 29, 2024, peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends. A funeral service was held Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Interment followed services at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. George was born on Brush Creek, in Linden, TN to the late Boyd Doyle, Sr. and Anna Lou Trull Doyle. He was a United States Army Veteran. He was a graduate of Linden High School, Class of 1957. After serving in the Army, he worked as a mason stone layer and worked for TDS Telephone Company until he retired. George was a Master Mason and a member of the Linden Masonic Lodge #210. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, a member of the Perry County Bass Club, and really enjoyed being a part of the Juvenile Fishing Tournament each year on Father’s Day. George’s greatest legacy is the Brush Creek Hunting Club where he put on the Juvenile Deer Hunt every year in October for all the youth in Perry and surrounding counties. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by an infant son Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Margie Eaton Doyle; two daughters, Amy (Kenny Leyva) Ditto and Anna (John) McKinnon, both of Savannah, TN; grandchildren, Cody Roberts, Lauren (Reid) Whaley, and Nathan Leyva, all of Savannah; a brother, Boyd (Dolores) Doyle, Jr. of Milan, TN; and a host of other loving family members and friends and a host of children from the Brush Creek Hunting Club that thought of him as second dad and grandfather.