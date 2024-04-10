AVA SUE CAMPBELL

Mrs. Campbell, 86, passed away early on April 4, 2024, at St. Thomas West Hospital. A funeral service was held Sunday, April 7, 2024, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Interment followed at Leeper Cemetery. She was born in Pleasantville, TN, the daughter of the late Joseph and Nellie Qualls King. She graduated from Hickman County High School, and was retired from Fisher & Co/TEAMLINDEN. She was well known through many entrepreneurial ventures, including a dairy bar, grocery store, mattress store, pet store, general hardware store, and others. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Ray Campbell; brothers, Ezra King and Hilton King; and a sister, Pearl Stephens. Survivors include two sons, Tony Campbell and Tim Campbell, both of Lobelville; three grandchildren, Cole Campbell, Hope Campbell, and Laura (Mitchell) Andrews; and four great grandchildren, Gauge Andrews, Waylon Andrews, Amour’a Roberts, and Blaze Roberts. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ezra King and Hilton King, and her sister, Pearl Stephens.