All But One Incumbent Unopposed on Aug. Ballot

The qualifying deadline has passed, and with the exception of one race, incumbents are facing no opposition on the August 1 ballot.

Longtime Board of Education member and chairperson Martha Sharp is the only elected official being challenged; Linden business owner Jackie Duncan is seeking Sharp’s District Four seat on the Board.

Lobelville incumbent aldermen-at-large Steve Hester and J.B. Trull are unopposed for additional four year terms.

In Linden, incumbent aldermen Billy Ray Yarbro in Ward One, Bart Young in Ward Two, and Joey Mackin in Ward Three face no challengers in their re-election bids to four-year stints.

District Six Board of Education member Don Barnette has no opposition as he runs for another four-year term. Neither does Board of Education member Lori Rhodes, representing District Two.

Assessor of Property Brett Skelton, who ran without opposition in March for the Republican nomination, has no challenger in his first re-election.

State Representative Kirk Haston, who serves the 72nd District (Perry, Chester, Decatur, and parts of Hardin and Henderson counties) will be re-elected to another two-year term in the Tennessee House with no opposition.

The August 1 ballot which will be county general and state/federal primary. Voter registration deadline is July 2.