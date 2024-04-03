WILMA ANN KEELING LANDERS



Mrs. Landers, 82, passed away March 21, 2024, at Three Rivers Humphreys County Medical Center in Waverly. A graveside funeral service was held Monday, March 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m., at Holder Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Willard Keeling and Eddie McMahon Keeling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Landers; her first husband, Claudis Warren; a brother, Howard Keeling; a sister, Mary Ruth Duncan; and a stepson, Brent Landers. Most of her life was spent as a homemaker, but she was a former seamstress for the Siegel Co. in Hohenwald. Mrs. Landers attended the Linden Senior Citizen Center and was a member of Linden Church of Christ. Survivors include her daughters, Claudia (David) Whitsell of Crenshaw, Mississippi, and Lisa (Alan) Jackson of Linden; one brother, Wilford Keeling of Waverly; grandchildren, Zack Whitsell, Amy White, and Brett Jackson; great grandchildren Jayce Whitsell, Rylee Jackson, Chance Spencer, and McKinnah Jackson; stepdaughter, Mandy Wilkinson, of Columbia, TN; and step-grandchildren, Kendall (Jackie) Coble, Kassidy (Joe) Riley, Kaylen (David) Dickerson, Josh (Sioban) Landers, and Jake Landers.