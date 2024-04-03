STANLEY PAUL (STAN) VESPIE

Stanley Paul (Stan) Vespie went to his heavenly home to sit at the feet of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 22, 2024. A funeral service was held Wednesday. March 27, 2024, 1:00 p.m., at Tom’s Creek Baptist Church. Interment was held Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Qartburg City Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Dr. Vespie was born on May 12, 1959. He was a graduate of Central High School, Wartburg, TN, in 1977. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Carson Newman College in 1981, his Masters of Divinity from Bethany Divinity Seminary in 1992, his Master of Arts in Psychology from Walden University in 2007, and held a Ph.D. in Psychology from Walden University in 2011. He was first and continuously a student of the King James Bible. He served as a Pastor of Rocky Point Baptist Church in Morristown, TN, from 1980 to 1982, Pastor of First Baptist Church in Kopperl, Texas, from 1982 to 1983, Leadvale Baptist Church in White Pine, TN, from 1984 to 1988, Trinity Baptist Church in Helenwood, TN from 1988 to 1995, and Lighthouse Baptist Church in Wartburg, TN, from 1995 to 2006. He was the Pastor of Tom’s Creek Baptist Church in Linden, Tennessee from 2008 until the time of his passing. Stan taught American History and Driver’s Education at Oneida High School, Oneida, TN, from 1990 to 1994. Stan taught Contemporary Issues and Drivers Education at Central High School from 2002 to 2003. He was a mental health counselor at Perry County High School, Linden, TN, from 2006 to 2021. Stan was an adjunct professor of Psychology at Bethel University, University of Tennessee at Martin, and Columbia State Community College. Stan was a published author of many Bible book studies and had recently been writing a series of children’s Bible stories. He is survived by four sons: David, Paul (Angela), Jonathan (Caitlin), and Adam (Autumn); three siblings: Ken (Gail), Wayne (Kay), and Joan (Edd) Diden; and a sister-in-law, Kim (Randall) Vespie. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Harl and Christine Vespie, his aunt, Cora McCann, and his oldest brother, Randall. He also is survived by eleven grandchildren: Laura, Harper, Titus, Levi (Jonathan), Reagan (David), Asa, Cora, Caleb, Anna Jo (Paul), Ruby and Gideon (Adam). Stan loved his grandchildren as the crowning blessing to his life. Stan committed himself to learning and teaching the word of God as a young man and spent nearly 50 years studying and preaching the Truth of the Holy Scriptures. He encouraged and taught his sons to love the Bible and use it as a “lamp unto thy feet.” His love for his sons was complete and uncompromised. He encouraged, corrected, admonished, and exhorted them in every path of their lives. Throughout life’s ups and downs, he never failed to support them in every way. Stan loved the game of basketball and spent more than 30 years as an official with the TSSAA. He reached the pinnacle of high school officiating by refereeing the state championship game in 2014. After receiving a dual organ transplant in the summer of 2021, he was back on the court four months later and officiated his second state championship game in 2023. He had many stories that he shared about his experiences in game play, interactions with coaches, and moments with his fellow officials. Stan lived his life with the commitment to “preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, and exhort with all long suffering and doctrine” (2 Timothy 4: 2-3). His most direct admonishment: “Know God, and live for Him.” In lieu of flowers, any donations or memorials can be made to Tom’s Creek Baptist Church supporting the Southeast Asian Orphan Foundation (SEAOF.org): givesendgo.com/DrStanVespie.