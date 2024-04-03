OLLIE MAE ELLISON MOORE



Mrs. Ollie Mae Ellison Moore was born on Cedar Creek in Perry County on July 25, 1931, the daughter of Elsie Harder Ellison and Albert Ellison. She was the oldest of their four children which included Eddie (Martha) Ellison, Eula (Richard) Stockard and Albert (Martha) Ellison, Jr. who all predeceased her. She was later blessed with half-siblings, James (Deborah) Ellison of Florence, Alabama, Ruby Himes of Hohenwald, Tennessee, Linda Barber (deceased), and Nancy Boyd (deceased). On August 24, 1947, she married Rogers Oneil Moore. In 1950 they purchased a farm in the Bethel Community where she continued to live until her death although Rogers passed away in 1971. They were often blessed with family and friends who came to visit for the afternoon or a few weeks. She loved having visitors and was always willing to prepare a meal or two. They were blessed with two daughters, Joy (Joe-deceased) Pitts, of Counce, Tennessee, and Anita (Clay) Britt of Greenville, North Carolina. In 1981 Ollie Mae married Arnold Oneil Moore who brought three sons to the union, Gary (Linda) Moore, of Milan, Michigan, David Moore (deceased), and Rick (Poppy) Moore of Ypsilanti, Michigan. Ollie Mae was a faithful, long-time member of Bethel Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and preparing food for any meal served at the church. She loved to say, “I was the youngest woman in the church when we moved to Bethel and now I’m the oldest.” Her church family and community were the best support group who enabled her to remain living alone in her home until two weeks before her death. They brought her food, restaurant meals, provided transportation, and even delivered her mail to her door on cold or rainy days. She loved her church, all her family, both immediate and extended, her home on Moore Hill where she watched squirrels and deer playing in her yard, reading and doing word search books, listening to Perry County basketball on the radio, connecting with friends and family on the telephone, and watching country music on television. In her earlier years, she was not only a wonderful mother and homemaker, but a farmer’s wife, and later a substitute teacher. In addition to her children, she is survived by grandchildren, Jane Anna (Jeff) Cummings and great grandsons, Carson and Ryder of Savannah, Tennessee; Jason (Leanne) Pitts, and great grandson Braylon of Iuka, Mississippi; Alex Britt of Farmville, North Carolina; Christina (Kevin) Morawski and great grandchildren, Tyler, Anthony, Grace, Olivia, and Ethan of Milan, Michigan; Jason Moore of Ypsilanti, Michigan; Jeff Moore and great-grandchildren Nathan, Natalie, Noah, Nicole, Nadia, Nolan and Nadine of Belleville, Michigan; Phillip; Ryan Moore and great-grandson Zarik Easton Moore of Linden, Tennessee; Jacob Moore of Hermitage, Tennessee; Rochelle Apple and grandchild Ryan Thompson; Kenzie Apple and great grandchild Nathan; Cole and great grandchild Valadimire Bush and Cameron Apple and great grandchild Kylie and great, great grandson Brailee Robey. Her spirit will continue to live on through the love she shared and the family she cherished. Ollie Mae peacefully departed this life on Saturday March 23, 2024, in Savannah, Tennessee at AHC Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Thursday, March 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Harder Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Ollie Mae to Bethel Methodist Church, Harder Cemetery, or Perry County Imagination Library.