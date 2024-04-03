NATHAN LEON WATKINS, SR.



Mr. Nathan Leon Watkins, Sr., 89, of Linden, passed away March 22, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Nathan was born November 12, 1934, in Henagar, AL to the late Clarence Lewis Watkins and Sylva Inez Leverett Watkins. The family moved to Florida around 1952. Nathan joined the United States Army in September of 1954. He took basic training at Fort Jackson, SC. He later served at Fort Sam Houston, TX and Fort Rucker, AL. He was honorably discharged as SP4 in August, 1962. Nathan married Myrtle Wenell Hasting, daughter of Willie (Bill) Anderson Hasting and Emmie McCue Hasting, on March 20, 1955. She and her family had moved to Florida around 1942. He is preceded in death by his wife Myrtle and their daughter Sylvia Louise Watkins. Also preceding him in death are his brothers Paul, Bill, and Waylon, and sisters Evelyn, Faye, Betty, and Bertha, and granddaughter JoAnna Webb. He is survived by his six sons, Nathan Leon, Jr. (Leah), Kelvin Lee, Daniel Ray, Kenneth Wayne (Becky), Richard Edward (Connie), and Wallace Clay (Joanie); 21 grandchildren, Candace (Chris) Mercer, Cheryl (Eric) Robertson, Shannon, Maleah Lumpkins, Amy (Jamie) Hester, Ashley, Justin, Jared, Jeremy, Bailey, Dylan, Ryan, Charley, Ricky Jr. (Rachael), Kristen (James) Justice, Jacob (Addison), Sylvia, Matthew, Mitchell, and Derek (Kestin); 20 great grandchildren, Aleah Lumpkins, Alyssa Lumpkins, Adrian Lumpkins, Jase Robertson, Micheal, Cain Stewart, Makala Laughter, Jeza Mcphail, Wyatt Mcphail, Kayden Melerine, Emma Mercer, Carly Mercer, Cameron Mercer, Maddox Hester, Hannah Hester, Dawson Conry, Kayden Hinson, Lorraina Justice, Lincoln, and Lucas. A Masonic service was held Monday, March 25, 2024, 7:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. A funeral service was held Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 2:00 p.m., at New Life Christian Church. Interment, with military honors, followed at Watkins Family Cemetery on Short Creek Road near Linden. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Shriners Children’s Hospital.