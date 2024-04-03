A fishing trip turned into tragedy for a father and young son who drowned last week in the Tennessee River in what authorities are calling an accident.

The body of Michael Allen “Porkchop” Tucker, age four, of Clifton, was discovered in the water by a Rogers Group employee early Wednesday morning.

Just after noon that day, the Perry County Rescue Squad pulled the body of Michael Ryan Tucker, 31, of

Parsons, from the river after sonar indicated a possible image.

Authorities believe the two had been fishing the night before and had perhaps drowned twelve to sixteen hours before they were found.

An unattended vehicle was also found near the location of the child’s body on property owned by the sand and gravel company—a spot popular with local fishermen.

“The area…is a place that’s known for people to…..

