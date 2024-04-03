DOROTHY JEAN RAINEY PATTERSON

Ms. Dorothy Jean Rainey Patterson, 92, of Linden, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at NHC nursing facility, in Dickson, Tennessee, after a brief illness. A funeral service was held Saturday, March 30, 2024, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Rainey Cemetery. Ms. Patterson was born in Lexington to the late William Earl Rainey and Fronia Denton Rainey. Dorothy, or “Nini,” as she was affectionately called, was a member of the Linden First Christian Church for over 70 years, and taught children’s Sunday School there for approximately 40 years. She was proud of her small church and was always encouraging people to go to church. Her proudest moments were being there for her children and her grandchildren’s baptisms. Dorothy was a very successful businesswoman, and always tried to give back to her community. She and her two sons took over Pat’s Inc. in the mid 80s and hired lots of Perry County residents in the office and out in the field. Her employees considered her a friend more than an employer. She and her sons were never afraid to tackle a new business adventure. They had several businesses that ventured to other towns. She was very active in her community and considered a pillar of Perry County. Dorothy was a long-standing member of the Linden Bridge Club for over 70 years, and was still actively playing until she retired in 2018. She will be terribly missed by her family and friends. Ms. Dorothy was married to Edwin Patterson for 34 years and together had four children. She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Jean Alyne Patterson Dotson, in 2020. In addition to her daughter and parents, she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy “Flea” Rainey and Joe Rainey; her sister, Edna Earl Hickerson; her beloved brother-in-law, Fred Lee Hickerson; and sister-in-law, June Rainey. Survivors include her oldest daughter, Donna (Tommy) Lee of Dickson, TN; her two sons, Herbert “Bert” (Dalyn) Patterson, of Linden, TN, and William Earl “Bill” (Lorrie) Patterson of Nashville, TN; seven grandchildren, which include Rachael Patterson of Linden, TN, Sarah (Shane) Burcham, of Dickson, TN, Elizabeth (Michael) Bugbee, of Murfreesboro, TN, Lawson (Jordan) Lee of Dickson, TN, and Suzanne, Jack, and Mary Caroline Dotson, all of Murfreesboro, TN; four great grandchildren, Scarlett Burcham, and Fuller, Georgia, and Rainey Bugbee; two brothers, Dale (Deborah) Rainey of Trussville, Alabama, and Alton “Buddy” Rainey of Waynesboro, TN; special nieces and nephews, Sonya Dudley, Michelle Hobbs, Lisa Randall, Sammy Rainey, David Rainey, Sharon Erisman, Valerie Rigsby, and Diana Griggs. Donations may be made in Dorothy’s name to the Linden First Christian Church or Rainey Cemetery.