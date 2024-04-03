DIANE WYNN YARBRO



Mrs. Diane Wynn Yarbro, age 64, a resident of Linden, passed away on Wednesday March 13, 2024, at Perry County Nursing Home. A celebration of life service was held Friday, March 29, 2024, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. She was born in Hardin County, TN, the daughter the late Leroy Goodlow and Kathleen Ross Goodlow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Irvin. Survivors include her daughters, Melissa Wynn of Columbia, and Crystal Yarbro and Lindsey Cherry, both of Linden; brothers, Harry Wynn and Donnie Wynn, both of Savannah, and Charles Wynn of Selmer; a sister, Veronica (Vincent) Vaughn of Linden; step-sister, Linda Ann Dale of Linden; a host of grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.