Body of Missing Man Found In Pond

Fifty-four days after he went missing, the body of James Wray was found Sunday not far from where witnesses saw him walk into the woods.

The body was discovered by a local individual out riding his four-wheeler on Easter Sunday on property bordering the Rogers Group sand and gravel site on the south side of Highway 412, Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review.

That area—including all around the pond—

………..FOR COMPELTE STORY, PLEASE READ 4/3/24 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…..