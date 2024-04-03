BOARD OF EDUCATION TO MEET By Editor | April 3, 2024 | 0 The Perry County Board of Education will meet Monday, April 8, 2024, 5:00 p.m., at Linden Middle School. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts DIANE WYNN YARBRO April 3, 2024 | No Comments » CITY OF LOBELVILLE MEETING March 27, 2024 | No Comments » STORAGE AUCTION–AAA SAFE STORAGE March 27, 2024 | No Comments » STORAGE AUCTION NOTICE March 20, 2024 | No Comments » ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS March 20, 2024 | No Comments »